Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

KJUL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

