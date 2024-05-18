Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 120.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

