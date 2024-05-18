Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GKOS opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,030 shares of company stock valued at $22,629,937. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

