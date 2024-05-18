FY2024 EPS Estimates for Belite Bio, Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Belite Bio in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -1.52. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

