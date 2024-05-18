FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

