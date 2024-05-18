Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Exponent by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Exponent by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Exponent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,221 shares of company stock worth $682,463. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

