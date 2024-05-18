Electrovaya Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday.

Electrovaya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

