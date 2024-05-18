David Fisher Sells 20,000 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 9th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $628,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,254,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Enova International by 172.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

