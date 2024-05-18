Cristiano R. Amon Sells 8,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $193.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $196.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 88,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

