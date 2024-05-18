Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southern Copper by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 559.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Southern Copper Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

