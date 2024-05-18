Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,740 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

