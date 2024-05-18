Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

