Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Price Performance

BATS DJUL opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

