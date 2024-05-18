Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.