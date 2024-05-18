Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 212,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 85,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59,485 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

