Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.