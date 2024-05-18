Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,362 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBJ. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

PBJ opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

