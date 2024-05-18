Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,429,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after buying an additional 1,061,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 981,138 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,975,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

ALLY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

