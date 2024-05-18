Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,034,000.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total value of C$1,034,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE AEM opened at C$95.44 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.25%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.