2,434 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $134.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

