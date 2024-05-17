Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 46.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tanger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tanger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 71.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
