Stephens Cuts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $15.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.31.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

