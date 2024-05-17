Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Issued By B. Riley

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Down 4.1 %

Altus Power stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $636.32 million, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altus Power by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Altus Power by 1,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

