Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issued By Zacks Research

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $24.78 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.