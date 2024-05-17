Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 241,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.