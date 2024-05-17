Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NYSE MTX opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

