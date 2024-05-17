Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Meritage Homes worth $45,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 76.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

