Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MBGAF stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $38.95 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.