Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.6 days.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.51. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.89.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.