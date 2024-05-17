Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 28th

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Kohl’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

