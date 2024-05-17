Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $44,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.39. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.16 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

