European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$36.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

