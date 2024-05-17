Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $366.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $367.81.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

