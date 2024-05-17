Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

