Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 379.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.9 %

DG stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

