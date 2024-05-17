CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 17th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter.

