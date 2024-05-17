Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Confluent

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.53 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.