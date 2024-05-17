Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 24th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

CSCO opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

