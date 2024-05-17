Cargojet Inc. (CJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Cargojet Stock Up 0.3 %
TSE CJT opened at C$120.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.89. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4560297 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
