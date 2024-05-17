Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Announces Earnings Results

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF opened at $4.04 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

