Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Announces Earnings Results

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter.
Bonterra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BNEFF opened at $4.04 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.
About Bonterra Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Energy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.