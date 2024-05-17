B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) EVP Buys $100,035.05 in Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 458,082 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

