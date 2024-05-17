Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

