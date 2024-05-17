Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells $78,835.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

