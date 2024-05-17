Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Issues Earnings Results

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 773.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.35 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

