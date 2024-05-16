Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Issues Earnings Results

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Security National Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

