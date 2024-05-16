Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.73

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 40886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

