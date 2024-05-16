JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marest Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 28,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $202.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $580.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.96 and a 52-week high of $202.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

