Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 837.11% and a negative net margin of 423.11%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.