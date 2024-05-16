Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 837.11% and a negative net margin of 423.11%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

