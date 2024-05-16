EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

