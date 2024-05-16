Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.73 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.26-1.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

