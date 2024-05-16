Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.73 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.26-1.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

